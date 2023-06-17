Chimney Rock Road closed for construction in Paso Robles

Chimney Rock Road is closed on Friday, June 16 at Milepost 12.425 (near Fawn Lane) due to construction for storm-related repairs. A temporary bridge will be installed over the washout on Chimney Rock Road according to SLO Co. Public Works Dept.

Chimney Rock Road is closed Friday, June 16 from approximately 7 a.m to 7 p.m while the bridge is set in place. Road closure signs will be posted along Chimney Rock Road and in appropriate locations to alert the traveling public.

Winter storms between January and March 2023 washed out the culverts beneath Chimney Rock Road near Fawn Lane leading to an 80-foot-long and 50-foot-deep canyon bisecting the road.

Before this bridge could be installed, a construction road across the creek bed was completed in April, which provided access for construction, emergency, and residential vehicles The temporary construction road is intended to be dismantled before the next rainy season.

This bridge, which is expected to be open to all vehicles in early July, will be in place until a permanent structure can be built.