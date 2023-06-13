Chimney Rock Road to be closed for temporary bridge installation

Chimney Rock Road is set to close Friday for storm-related repairs, San Luis Obispo County officials announced Monday.

The public works department and Souza Constructions are working on the final stage of installing a temporary bridge over the washout.

The road is closed Friday, June 16, from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., officials said.

Culverts beneath Chimney Rock Road near Fawn Lane were washed out during the winter storms between January and March, leading to an 80-foot-long and 50-foot-deep canyon bisecting the road, according to officials.

The temporary bridge is expected to be open to all vehicles in early July.