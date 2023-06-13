Watch Now
Chimney Rock Road to be closed for temporary bridge installation

San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department
Chimney Rock Road will be closed Friday for crews to work on the final stage of installing a temporary bridge over the washout.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jun 12, 2023
Chimney Rock Road is set to close Friday for storm-related repairs, San Luis Obispo County officials announced Monday.

The public works department and Souza Constructions are working on the final stage of installing a temporary bridge over the washout.

The road is closed Friday, June 16, from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., officials said.

Culverts beneath Chimney Rock Road near Fawn Lane were washed out during the winter storms between January and March, leading to an 80-foot-long and 50-foot-deep canyon bisecting the road, according to officials.

The temporary bridge is expected to be open to all vehicles in early July.

