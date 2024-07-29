CHP: 3 people killed in crash involving wrong-way driver near Shandon

Three people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 46 in the Shandon area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the highway west of West Center Street.

Officers report a 30-year-old woman from Paso Robles was driving a 2021 Mercedes and heading westbound in the eastbound lanes when she crashed head-on into a 2022 Honda.

The driver of the Honda, identified as a 24-year-old woman from Cutler, and two passengers, a 32-year-old woman from Sanger and 27-year-old Reedley man, were killed and a third passenger from Orange Cove reportedly suffered major injuries.

The driver of another vehicle heading eastbound behind the Honda also collided with the car after the initial impact, officers say.

The driver of that vehicle reportedly suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

CHP says investigators are looking into the possibility that impairment may have played a role in the crash.

No arrests have been made.

The names of the three people killed have not yet been released.

