UPDATE: Two lanes of northbound Hwy 101 reopen after multi-vehicle crash in Santa Maria

(UPDATE: 7:06 a.m.) - Two lanes of northbound Hwy 101 have reopened following the three-vehicle crash in Santa Maria.

Traffic has started to move again.

CAL FIRE SLO confirmed that two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. Officials have not shared how serious the injuries are.

__

(UPDATE: 6:39 a.m.) - Caltrans has issued a SIG Alert for the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 due to the crash.

All lanes blocked northbound #Hwy101 at Santa Maria River Bridge. Three vehicle traffic collision with injury and entrapment. Tows en route. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) August 16, 2022

__

(6:36 a.m.) A multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of traffic on the northbound side of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 6:15 a.m. along Northbound Hwy 101 at the Santa Maria River Bridge, south of Hwy 166 East.

All lanes of Hwy 101 were blocked in the crash, and officials are creating a traffic break at Stowell Rd., according to CHP's incident logs.

KSBY Northbound traffic along Hwy 101 stalled after all lanes were closed due to a crash after 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Initial reports indicate that two people were trapped in one of the vehicles.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene, and we'll share more information as it becomes available.