CHP: Apparent road rage incident leads to shooting on Hwy 101 near Orcutt

One person was shot during an apparent road rage incident in the Orcutt area Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say they’re still trying to figure out exactly what took place, but say it appears there was some type of issue involving two vehicles on the highway.

The initial call came in around 10:41 p.m. for the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Clark Avenue.

One person in one vehicle reportedly shot a passenger in the shoulder in another vehicle.

The injured person was driven to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and released, according to CHP.

Officers say around 11:30 p.m., a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 1 near Harris Grade.

A felony stop was conducted and four people were taken into custody, according to officers, who say some guns were also found in the car.

No other information was immediately available.

