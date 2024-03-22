CHP arrests wrong-way driver near Paso Robles

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a wrong-way driver on suspicion of DUI early Friday morning.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., authorities began to receive 911 calls about a wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 from San Miguel.

According to the CHP, responding officers came across the vehicle in the area of Stockdale Road and tried to get the driver's attention with lights and sirens. The driver reportedly did not respond, so officers ended up using a patrol vehicle to force the vehicle to come to a stop.

The driver, identified by the CHP as Manuel Francisco Ortiz, 19, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving unlicensed, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

