CHP: Arroyo Grande man killed in motorcycle crash in Ventura

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving a man from Arroyo Grande.

The wreckage was discovered at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, on eastbound Highway 126 near Highway 101 in Ventura.

Officers say a passerby spotted a wrecked motorcycle off the road in some shrubs and called authorities.

First responders reportedly found Adam Bordon, 34, dead at the scene.

Officers say it's unknown exactly when the crash occurred or what caused Bordon's motorcycle to leave the roadway. They say they received no other 911 calls about a crash in that area.

They say it appears no other vehicles were involved and it is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.