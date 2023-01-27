CHP assists in supply drop for isolated residents along Highway 1

As a portion of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and the Big Sur area remains closed following storms this month, agencies are working together to provide needed supplies to isolated residents in the area.

The California Highway Patrol shared video on social media of a supply drop on Thursday.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office says the first delivery of essential goods was a success and another delivery was scheduled for Friday.

A full closure of Highway 1 due to three major landslides is currently in place from the Elephant Seal Vista area four miles north of San Simeon to the Lime Creek Bridge in Monterey County as three major slides are impacting the roadway.

The highway is estimated to be back open in three to four weeks.