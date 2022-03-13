CHP Coastal Division to hold monthly hiring tests

California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Coastal Division is holding monthly physical abilities and written tests in efforts of acquiring more cadets and officers due to a major staffing shortage.

March's monthly test was held at Nipomo High School on the morning of Saturday, March 12.

According to CHP Officer Jordan Richards, one of the problems is that people are able to apply, but the tests only occur every 3-4 months, or once every quarter.

“Approximately 50% of the people that take this examination, the written examination will pass and move on to the next phase, which is our background evaluation, which takes anywhere from two to six months,” explained Officer Richards. “That's where we keep our standards very high, and we’re really looking for an officer that completes the traits were looking for as a CHP officer.”

Officer Richards is behind the effort at the Coastal Division of making tests monthly to get more people tested and approved for hire.

He said the division is looking to hire at least 1,000 new officers and cadets.

