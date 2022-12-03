CHP collecting donations for CHIP's for kids in Arroyo Grande

The Children's Resource Network is teaming up with California Highway Patrol to collect toys for kids in need this holiday season.

The donations will go toward the CHIP's for kids program, which collects toys to give to families and children during the holidays.

Each year, the gifts are distributed to children on the central coast the weekend before Christmas.

"We're seeing the biggest numbers ever of need our lines for our outreach throughout the year," said Lisa Ray, Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast's CEO. "Humanitarian outreaches are enormous. We're expecting 5000 children for our free toy giveaways this year. So we need a lot of gifts from the community. There's a lot of kids counting on us."

CHP and the Children's Resource Network are collecting donations outside of Walmart in Arroyo Grande from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 4.