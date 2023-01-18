CHP dispatch recruitment seminar on Thursday

If anyone in San Luis Obispo County would like to learn more about the operations between dispatchers and law enforcement, they can do so with a seminar happening on Thursday.

California Highway Patrol for the San Luis Obispo Area is hosting a public safety dispatcher and operator hiring seminar. It will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the CHP San Luis Obispo office located at 675 California Boulevard.

"The way they've been trained to ask certain questions to get the information we need in order to respond to whatever the emergency might be.... they played a vital role. We can't do it without them," Officer Miguel Alvarez, of CHP told KSBY. "They are very important to the highway patrol, and we are hoping that this seminar will open some doors to some people that may not have thought about it but after going to the seminar they might be interested."

Community members can RSVP via email to 745_SLOCC@chp.ca.gov.