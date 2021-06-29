CHP: Driver arrested after fleeing Hwy 101 crash in Santa Maria

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near the E. Main Street offramp.

CHP says a car and truck collided, blocking part of one lane and leaving the truck on its side.

The driver of the truck reportedly had minor injuries while the driver of the car ran off, CHP said. Officers say a short time later the driver was arrested by Santa Maria police.

As of 3:30 p.m., all lanes were back open but traffic remained impacted in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

