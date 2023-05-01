Watch Now
CHP: Driver dies days after suspected DUI crash in Goleta

Posted at 11:13 AM, May 01, 2023
An 18-year-old man injured in a suspected DUI crash in Goleta earlier this month has died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say Daniel VelezValerio of Santa Barbara was the driver of a 2017 Ford pickup that struck a tree on the right-hand shoulder of Cathedral Oaks and became engulfed in flames the night of April 20.

VelezValerio was hospitalized with major injuries. Officers say he died from his injuries last Friday.

Two 22-year-old passengers were in the vehicle at the time. One died at the scene, the other was also hospitalized with major injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

CHP was asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Santa Barbara area CHP office at (805) 967-1234.

