CHP: Driver flees after wrong-way crash on Hwy 101 in Santa Maria

The search for a driver is underway following a wrong-way crash in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 5:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 north of the Alvin Avenue overcrossing and involved a Honda Civic and Ford Focus.

The California Highway Patrol reports the driver of the Civic told officers he was heading southbound on the highway when he saw headlights approaching.

He reportedly didn’t have time to get out of the way before the right front of the Ford crashed into the right front of the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of reported minor injuries.

CHP says the driver of the Ford ran off after the crash and has not yet been located.

