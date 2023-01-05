CHP: Driver hydroplanes, crashes into tree on Hwy 101 near Los Alamos

A vehicle crashed into a tree after hydroplaning on Highway 101 Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes in the Los Alamos area.

CHP officers on scene say they believe the driver was going a little too fast for the conditions and crashed into a tree in the grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

An ambulance was requested at the scene but the extent of injuries was not immediately known.

