CHP: Driver takes off after causing deadly crash off Creston Road

Authorities are looking for a driver who they say ran off after causing a deadly crash in northern San Luis Obispo County early Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reports the crash involving the 2008 BMW 328i happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Creston Road west of Neil Springs Road.

Officers say the driver was driving “at a high rate of speed” when the vehicle left the road and overturned multiple times.

Three passengers, who CHP reports were not wearing seatbelts, were all ejected.

Two were taken to the hospital with major injuries. Another was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the driver, who is yet-to-be identified, took off after the crash and had not been found as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact CHP at (805) 400-6720.

The name of the passenger killed has not been released.