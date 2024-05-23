CHP encourages safe driving as summer travel season begins

You may notice more law enforcement officers on local roads in the coming weeks. It's all in an effort to prevent crashes and save lives.

The California Highway Patrol is not only gearing up for the holiday weekend but also for its "Click-It or Ticket" campaign.

The agency is partnering with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office to bring awareness to safe driving habits across the Central Coast.

"Our community has faced a tragic toll from traffic fatalities with 15 lives lost already so far this year. To put that into perspective, Santa Barbara County saw 49 traffic fatalities in 2023, 55 in 2022, and 61 in 2021. Each of these numbers represents a person, someone's family member or friend, a loved one or neighbor," said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

Officers are relying on grant funding to increase patrols on Highways 1, 101, 154 and other local roads within the CHP's Buellton and Santa Barbara jurisdiction.

They'll be looking for traffic violations like speeding, distracted driving, and drivers who are under the influence or not wearing seat belts.

