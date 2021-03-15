CHP helicopter hoists driver from crash site along Hwy 46 West

One person was taken to the hospital after crashing over the side of Highway 46 West on Monday.

According to CAL FIRE, the driver was headed westbound toward Cambria when they went off the roadway and about 200-300 feet down a steep hill.

It happened near Camino del Capitan.

The driver was the only person in the Toyota 4Runner and no other vehicles were involved, according to CAL FIRE.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Crews used a California Highway Patrol helicopter to hoist the driver out of the area to a waiting ambulance.

It was reportedly hailing at the time of the hoist operation.

CAL FIRE says it could take until Wednesday for a tow truck to remove the crashed vehicle because of the soggy conditions.