CHP: Hit-and-run near Orcutt leaves Paso Robles man dead

Authorities are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a Paso Robles man dead in the Orcutt area over the weekend.

The California Highway Patrol says officers responded at around 12:35 a.m. Sunday to reports of a pedestrian down in the southbound lanes of Highway 135 south of Rice Ranch Road.

Once on scene, officers say they found the body of Mark Lee Rogers, 33, of Paso Robles, in the road.

CHP says it appears Rogers died after being hit by at least one vehicle. No drivers had been located as of Tuesday morning, according to CHP, and no vehicle description given.

The southbound lanes in the area were closed for about an hour during the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria CHP at 805-349-8728.