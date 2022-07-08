Watch Now
CHP identifies 2 men killed in crash on Highway 1

Posted at 4:28 PM, Jul 08, 2022
The California Highway Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 1 in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.

It happened at about 4:45 a.m. at Winterhaven Way, which is near the Phillips 66 oil refinery.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Grover Beach was driving a pickup truck southbound on Highway 1 when he started to make a left turn onto Winterhaven Way, directly into the path of a Honda Civic that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Civic, Geovany Bazan Rojas, 31, and his passenger, Julian Hernandez, 35, were killed when the two vehicles collided. Both men were from Santa Maria.

The driver of the pickup suffered moderate injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. They are asking anyone with further information to contact the CHP San Luis Obispo office at (805) 594-8700.

