CHP identifies Atascadero man killed in crash near Avila Beach

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a suspected DUI crash near Avila Beach last week, identifying him as Glenn Howard Owens, 72, of Atascadero.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday on San Luis Bay Drive at Apple Orchard Lane.

Officers say Owens was driving a Mercedes van northbound on San Luis Bay Drive when another driver, identified as Patrick W. McDuffee II, 31, of Nipomo, was heading southbound.

Witnesses reportedly said McDuffee crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing his Ford F-250 head-on into Owens, according to CHP.

Owens was pronounced dead on the scene. His 65-year-old passenger, identified as Susan Margaret Owens, also of Atascadero, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Officers say McDuffee was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a count of murder.

His injuries were described as minor.

