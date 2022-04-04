CHP identifies driver in deadly Cuesta Grade crash

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver who was killed in a crash on the Cuesta Grade over the weekend as Justin Rodrigues, 18, of Lemoore.

The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the CHP, Rodrigues was southbound on Highway 101 when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the northbound lanes near the Vista de la Ciudad turnoff.

Rodrigues' vehicle was struck by another vehicle that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the second vehicle as well as the passenger in Rodrigues' car suffered major injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.