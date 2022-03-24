Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CHP identifies driver killed in crash near Los Alamos

palmer los alamos crash.jfif
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A man is dead following a crash on Highway 101 near Palmer road in Los Alamos.
palmer los alamos crash.jfif
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:29:05-04

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed in a crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos as Vincent Bruce Becerra of Solvang.

It happened March 18 shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway north of Palmer Road.

Investigators say the 21-year-old was driving a Mercedes Benz “at a high rate of speed” when the car went off the road and up an embankment.

It then rolled back down the embankment, ejecting Becerra onto the road, CHP says. The vehicle landed in the center divider.

Becerra was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png