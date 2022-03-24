CHP identifies driver killed in crash near Los Alamos

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed in a crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos as Vincent Bruce Becerra of Solvang.

It happened March 18 shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway north of Palmer Road.

Investigators say the 21-year-old was driving a Mercedes Benz “at a high rate of speed” when the car went off the road and up an embankment.

It then rolled back down the embankment, ejecting Becerra onto the road, CHP says. The vehicle landed in the center divider.

Becerra was pronounced dead at the scene.

