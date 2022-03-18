CHP identifies driver killed in Nipomo crash following pursuit

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed when she crashed just outside Nipomo during a pursuit on Thursday as Jessica Rose Gutierrez Moreno.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Bonita School Road, just south of Division St.

Authorities say a Guadalupe police officer spotted a car that had been reported stolen out of the San Luis Obispo area and initiated a pursuit. A few minutes later, the driver of the car lost control at a slight turn in the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

Moreno, who CHP says is 28 and from Santa Maria, died at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol says no law enforcement officers crashed or were injured.

CHP is investigating the crash and has not released additional information.

The Guadalupe Police Chief says they will not be issuing any statements related to the incident and are letting the investigating law enforcement agency handle the release of information.

