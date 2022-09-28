CHP identifies Los Osos man killed in Hwy 41 crash

A 20-year-old man from Los Osos killed in a crash Monday morning on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as Justin William West.

According to the CHP, West was traveling southbound south of Bear Ridge Road when he crossed into the northbound lane and continued off the edge of the roadway, overturning down an embankment.

Officers say West was was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP received a report about the crash at 6:40 a.m. but officers say they don’t know exactly when the crash happened.

Anyone with further information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP's San Luis Obispo office at (805) 594-8700.