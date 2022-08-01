CHP identifies man killed in collision with fire truck in Grover Beach

A man killed after colliding with a fire truck in Grover Beach last week has been identified as Dylan Tyler Smith of Arroyo Grande.

The California Highway Patrol says the 29-year-old crossed in front of an oncoming fire engine at the intersection of Trouville Avenue and 13th Street in Grover Beach around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

Officers say the fire engine was heading north on 13th St. toward the intersection, when Smith, who was on an electric bike, crossed into the intersection in front of the fire engine.

Smith was thrown from his bike and was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Five Cities Fire Authority Fire Chief Steve Lieberman said the three fire crew members involved in the incident were placed off-duty the following morning.

Lieberman did not say how soon they could return to duty.

The crash investigation is ongoing.