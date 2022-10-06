CHP identifies San Luis Obispo man killed in Hwy 101 crash near Paso Robles

The California Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles last week as Justin Von Charles Vetch, 32, of San Luis Obispo.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers say Vetch was in the northbound lanes of the highway, north of Highway 46 West, when his Nissan Pathfinder drifted to the left over the solid yellow line and onto the rumble strip.

Officers say he then turned his wheel to the right, and eventually left again. The Pathfinder reportedly lost traction and went down a dirt embankment, overturning several times and also colliding with a fence, according to CHP.

Vetch was reported to not have been wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say drugs and/or alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.