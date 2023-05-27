CHP increasing staffing on local highways over summer months

With Memorial weekend approaching, California Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to safely drive the speed limit and stay sober behind the wheel.

“The California Highway Patrol is conducting a maximum enforcement period through Monday for the Memorial Day holiday weekend,” Eric Zivic, California Highway Patrol of the Buellton area said.

The Buellton and Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol officers have been awarded the safe-on-all-roads grant from the Office of Traffic Safety.

This grant allows all available officers to be out on patrol.

“That means that through September 30 you’ll see more of us educating and enforcing on roads and highways,” Zivic said.

Officers will be watching closely for people driving under the influence and speeding.

California Highway Patrol Officer Toby Call says distracted driving is something they see most often.

“People think distracted driving is just referring to cell phones, but it can be anything. I've even seen people reading the newspaper,” Hall said.

The California Highway Patrol Traffic Safety effort will also include a public awareness campaign to help reinforce the safe driving message.