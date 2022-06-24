CHP: Initial hit-and-run investigation determined to be suicide

The California Highway Patrol has determined that what was initially being investigated as a hit-and-run crash in Santa Barbara early Monday morning was actually a suicide.

The body of Noah Richard Turner, 47, was found in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 just north of La Cumbre Rd. at about 6:45 a.m. on June 20.

Officers initially believed he had been hit by a large SUV that had left the scene. Upon further investigation, a CHP spokesperson says Turner's injuries were not consistent with a vehicle strike and it was determined that he had jumped off the La Cumbre Rd. overcrossing.

CHP says no vehicles were involved and they are no longer looking for a hit-and-run suspect.