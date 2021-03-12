CHP investigates report of broken car window on Hwy 101 in Nipomo area

Northbound Highway 101 traffic through Nipomo was delayed Thursday afternoon while the California Highway Patrol investigated a report that a vehicle's window was shattered as it was traveling through the area.

The report came in at about 2:20 p.m. A CHP spokesperson says the vehicle's front passenger window suddenly broke for an unknown reason. No one was hurt.

The CHP says a few people have reported similar incidents in recent weeks while driving through the area between Nipomo and Arroyo Grande.

Officers conducted a search of the area and cleared the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The CHP says a three-vehicle crash at Tefft Street just after 4 p.m. was unrelated.