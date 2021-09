The California Highway Patrol is investigating the discovery of a man's body along Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

The body was reportedly found shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday.

CHP officers say it was located under a tree by a fence near the southbound off-ramp to Donovan Road.

Investigators do not believe the death to be a homicide.

They say the deceased male was staying in the Santa Maria area but did not have a fixed address.

His name has not yet been released.