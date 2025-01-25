CHP investigating fatal pedestrian collision on Hwy 101

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian late Sunday night on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County.

It happened at about 11:35 p.m. on January 19, along the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Highway 58.

According to the CHP, a 19-year-old man was apparently walking in the lanes of traffic when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that prior to the collision, the pedestrian had been a passenger in a vehicle and was involved in an altercation on the northbound side of the highway. The altercation is not believed to be a direct cause of the fatal crash.

The CHP says its investigation into the incident is ongoing and they're asking anyone with further information to contact the San Luis Obispo Area CHP office at (805) 594-8700.

