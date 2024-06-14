CHP looking for driver in Los Osos hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday night in Los Osos.

It was reported just after 8:45 p.m. and happened along Los Osos Valley Road west of Sunset Drive.

According to the CHP, a 35-year-old man was riding a Honda Elite scooter eastbound on LOVR at the same time the driver of a Hyundai Elantra was pulling out of a parking lot and began to cross LOVR northbound. The Hyundai driver pulled directly into the path of the scooter. The two vehicles collided and the scooter driver was ejected onto the roadway, suffering major injuries.

Officers say the driver of the Hyundai did not stop and sped off westbound on LOVR.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact the California Highway Patrol at (805) 594-8700.