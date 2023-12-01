CHP looking for hit-and-run truck driver after major injury crash on Highway 46 East

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a semi-truck who they say caused a crash along Highway 46 East early Friday morning.

A 33-year-old man from Bolinas, who was driving a Nissan cargo van, reportedly suffered major injuries in the crash.

It happened at about 5:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Shandon Rest Area. Officers say there was heavy fog at the time.

According to the CHP, a truck hauling a trailer pulled out of the rest area, across the eastbound lanes, directly in front of the van. The driver of the van was unable to avoid the vehicle and hit the left-rear of the trailer. The truck left the scene, heading westbound on Highway 46.

The van sustained major damage, leaving the driver trapped. Officers say he was airlifted to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with a broken femur and severe head trauma.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or may have seen the truck and/or trailer to call the Templeton CHP at (805) 400-6720 during regular business hours or the CHP's San Luis Obispo Communications Center at (805) 593-3333.

Officers believe that the majority of the damage to the suspect vehicle was along the left side and left rear corner of the trailer.

