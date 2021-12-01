CHP looking for witnesses to fatal Highway 166 crash

The California Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to a fatal crash along Highway 166 on Monday, Nov. 29.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. west of Wasioja Road, just west of New Cuyama.

A blue Honda CRV ended up on its roof in a field just north of the highway. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was killed.

Officers say the Honda was traveling eastbound just before the crash, and witnesses reported seeing a line of approximately four eastbound vehicles and one westbound vehicle on Highway 166 around the time of the crash.

The Honda was reportedly one of those vehicles.

Another vehicle was described as a 2000s model four-door sedan, possibly dark gray or black, and with orange and black racing-style stripes on the trunk and side of the car.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw a dark sedan with orange and black racing stripes on Highway 166 is urged to contact the Santa Maria CHP at (805) 349-8728.