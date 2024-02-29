CHP motorcycle officer injured in crash along Highway 101

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was injured in a crash along Highway 101 just south of the Nojoqui Summit in Santa Barbara County.

It happened just before 2:20 p.m. Thursday along the southbound side of the highway.

The motorcycle went off the road near a construction area.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the officer suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

The #2 (right) lane of the highway is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time.

