Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CHP: Stopped semi truck backs up northbound traffic in Paso Robles

hwy 46 101 traffic 6-16-22.PNG
Caltrans
Northbound traffic along Hwy 101 was backed up for miles, from Paso Robles St. to the Hwy 46 East exit, after a stopped semi truck blocked traffic on Thursday afternoon.
hwy 46 101 traffic 6-16-22.PNG
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 17:49:09-04

A stopped semi truck has backed up northbound traffic along Hwy 101 in Paso Robles, California Highway Patrol reports.

The stopped truck was first reported around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday at the exit for Hwy 46 East.

Traffic had slowed to a crawl by early afternoon. CHP reports it was backed up all the way to Paso Robles St.

In a tweet, Caltrans says the truck is a disabled fuel truck. Many responders are working to clear the road.

A road sign at Niblick Rd. advises drivers of the slowdown.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png