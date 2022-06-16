CHP: Stopped semi truck backs up northbound traffic in Paso Robles

A stopped semi truck has backed up northbound traffic along Hwy 101 in Paso Robles, California Highway Patrol reports.

The stopped truck was first reported around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday at the exit for Hwy 46 East.

Traffic had slowed to a crawl by early afternoon. CHP reports it was backed up all the way to Paso Robles St.

In a tweet, Caltrans says the truck is a disabled fuel truck. Many responders are working to clear the road.

Traffic is moving slowly on northbound #US101 between the interchange with #Hwy46East and Paso Robles Street due to a disabled fuel truck. Traffic is moving slowly on 24th Street approaching Hwy. 46. All responders on scene to remove this truck.@PIOJimShivers @Alexa_Bertola — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) June 16, 2022

A road sign at Niblick Rd. advises drivers of the slowdown.