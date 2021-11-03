CHP offers child passenger seat safety check-up

California Highway Patrol held a child passenger seat safety check up event in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.

The free event was held at the Grace Central Coast Church parking lot from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

It included car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians.

The technicians taught the importance of choosing the right car seat and how to install them correctly.

Safety experts say children should be placed in booster seats until they're big enough to fit seat belts properly.

According to the CHP, over 600 children aged 12 and under were killed in car crashes in 2019.

Car seats can reduce an infant's risk of fatal injury by 71%.