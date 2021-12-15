CHP officer honored for actions during active shooter incident in Nipomo

A San Luis Obispo California Highway Patrol officer was honored Tuesday for his actions during an officer-involved shooting last year.

Officer Jason Jennings responded to an active shooter along with two San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies at the Nipomo Vons gas station in August 2020.

The Sheriff's Office says Jennings placed himself in considerable danger and showed courage in responding to the incident.

Jennings was honored by Sheriff Ian Parkinson in front of his fellow officers and family.

"It's truly an honor," Jennings said. "It was great having my family there, looking at my kids' faces, seeing the look on their faces. I really appreciated the sheriff coming here and honoring me and my family with this award."

Jennings has worked for the San Luis Obispo CHP for 19 years.

He says this was the first incident of its kind that he ever had to respond to.

The gunman was shot and killed in the incident but nobody else was injured.