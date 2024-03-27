CHP officers respond to fatal crash in Nipomo

Update: The CHP has released more information about the fatal crash in Nipomo.

Officials said CHP officers responded to a solo vehicle rollover crash near Orchard Road and Faith Drive Wednesday morning around 7:22 a.m.

A witness saw a 2003 Honda Accord on the field with no occupants inside the car. Officials said the witness later found a man who appeared to have been ejected from the car.

The 37-year-old driver from Nipomo was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officers said the crash happened during the unknown early morning hours and the driver was making an unsafe turn and was speeding when the crash happened.

According to the press release, the man was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Officials said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

