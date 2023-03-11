Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CHP officials search for missing adult

jeremy wooldridge.png
CHP Santa Maria
CHP officials are asking for the public's help in finding 37-year-old Jeremy Wooldridge. Officials received tips that he was last seen in Orcutt.
jeremy wooldridge.png
Posted at 5:04 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 20:04:00-05

CHP officials are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing adult, CHP announced Friday.

Officials said they received tips that 37-year-old Jeremy Wooldridge was last seen in Orcutt and may be headed to Tustin.

Wooldridge is described to be 6 feet tall and weighs 179 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his forehead, according to the CHP.

Officials said his family is desperate to find him due to his current medical condition.

If you have seen him recently, please call Sherell Wooldridge at (949) 378-0113 or Timothy Wooldridge at (949) 241-7541.

If you know his current whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency first.

For additional questions, please contact CHP Officer Barriga at (805) 349-8728.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg