CHP pursuit ends with a crash near Bonita Elementary School.

According to the California Highway Patrol Santa Maria, at 4:05 p.m., CHP initiated a pursuit of a silver Honda Element near Betteravia Road, west of Black Road.

Officials stated on Facebook that the vehicle was wanted for speeding and unsafe passing.

The chase continued eastbound on W. Main Street after the vehicle turned from Simas.

Near Bonita Elementary School, the Honda attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, clipping its mirror.

Authorities said the driver then lost control, causing the Honda to roll over and land on the property of Bonita Elementary School.

Both occupants of the Honda are residents of Santa Maria. They both sustained injuries and were transported to Marian Medical Center.

CHP said they are currently investigating the incident.