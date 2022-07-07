CHP: Pursuit suspect committed suicide, causing crash in San Miguel

The California Highway Patrol reports that a crash in San Miguel on the afternoon of July 4 was the result of a suicide.

It happened as a CAL FIRE law enforcement employee was pursuing a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 101 from Monterey County.

According to the CHP, it appears the driver of that vehicle took his own life which caused his car to go off the highway and crash behind the E&J Gallo winery.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office coroner is investigating the death.

We have reached out to the different law enforcement agencies involved in the chase and the man’s death and are waiting to hear back.

We will update the story as soon as we get more information.