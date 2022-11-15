CHP receives funding for enforcement and education program

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Buellton Area is implementing a 12- month campaign to save lives and remove unsafe drivers from State Route 1, State Route 154 and US-101.

The Safe on All Roads, also known as SOAR, campaign began on October 1, 2022, and will end on September 30, 2023.

Officers will conduct enhanced enforcement patrols within CHP Buellton and CHP Santa Barbara’s jurisdictions and focus their patrols on speeding, DUI, unsafe turning, and unsafe passing violations, which are the leading causes of fatal and injury crashes.

Between federal fiscal years 2018 and 2020, there were 1,758 reportable crashes within the CHP Buellton and Santa Barbara Areas.

Approximately 1,348 of the crashes reported during this time indicated driving under the influence, speed, unsafe turning or unsafe passing as the primary crash factor.

During this period, there were 43 deaths and 1,831 injuries.

The “SOAR” campaign will also incorporate a public education and awareness campaign to reinforce the safe driving message.

The California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, provided funding for this program.