CHP releases name of driver killed in crash at Hwy 101 and Willow Rd.

The California Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed Wednesday when an excavator fell on top of her vehicle while she was stopped at the Willow Road offramp in Nipomo as Pyong Yun Song, 60, of Nipomo.

CHP says the right front tire of a semi-truck traveling northbound on Highway 101 blew out and the driver lost control, crashing into a metal guard rail. That's when the heavy equipment he was hauling came off the trailer and rolled down the embankment onto the highway offramp.

Song's Cadillac Escalade was crushed.

Another vehicle that was stopped on the offramp was also struck by debris from the excavator but the driver was not hurt.

The crash happened at about 4:10 p.m.

The offramp and one lane of the highway were closed for hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Mallory at the San Luis Obispo CHP office by calling (805) 594-8700.