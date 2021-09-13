CHP releases name of teen killed in crash near Cal Poly

The California Highway Patrol has identified the teen who died in a crash at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highland Drive as Finnegan Lee Hartford Osbaldeston, 17, of San Luis Obispo.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. on Saturday near Cal Poly.

CHP says Osbaldeston was turning left from Highland onto northbound Highway 1 when he was broadsided by a pickup driven by a 79-year-old man from Morro Bay.

Investigators say that driver, identified as Bryan Griffiths, ran the red light.

Griffiths was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of a third vehicle, a 50-year-old woman from Cambria, suffered minor injuries when the impact pushed Osbaldeston's vehicle into the front of her car as she was stopped at the northbound light.

The California Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about this collision to contact Officer J. Jennings at (805) 594-8700.