CHP releases new details about vehicle involved in Hwy 154 hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday released updated information about a vehicle involved in a recent hit and run.

The crash happened on Saturday, April 16, at about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 154, east of Lakeview Drive near Lake Cachuma.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 154 when the driver crashed into a bicyclist. The victim, a 20-year-old man from Burlingame, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

After the collision, CHP says the driver fled the scene and was last seen traveling westbound on Highway 154.

The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a Bordeaux Mica Metallica 2003-2006 Toyota Scion XD. The vehicle is missing the front Scion emblem and should have damage to the front right of the car.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. No arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to call Officer Asmussen at the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol at (805) 688-5551.