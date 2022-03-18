CHP reports fatal crash along Hwy 101 in Carpinteria

At least one person has died in a two-vehicle crash overnight in Carpinteria, CHP reports.

The crash happened around 2:18 a.m. on Friday morning. Initial reports say a semi truck and a silver Nissan were involved in the crash, which took place in the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 north of the Padaro Ln. overpass.

CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, fire officials and medics were on scene.

The crash has closed the right-hand southbound lane of the highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.