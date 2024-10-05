CHP reports fatal crash on O'Connor Way near Cuesta College

Just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, a person was killed in a vehicle crash on O'Connor Way in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP reports that a vehicle rolled several times and landed on its wheels during the crash.

The agency says that the southbound lane on O'Connor Way is blocked.

A fire has also started around the site of the crash, according to CHP.

CAL FIRE and a tow truck are reportedly on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.