CHP rescues pelican sitting near Highway 101

A CHP officer and a California State Parks employee rescued a pelican sitting feet from Highway 101 near Dos Pueblos Thursday, CHP officials said.

Officers received multiple calls from concerned citizens about a pelican on the highway around 4:15 p.m., CHP officials said via Facebook.

A large pelican was found sitting feet from the fast lane of Highway 101 northbound north of Dos Pueblos.

Officials said a California State Parks employee happened to be in the area and helped the CHP officer safely transport the pelican into his CHP patrol vehicle.

The CHP officer took the pelican to Refugio State Beach and placed it in a crate. The State Parks employee then brought the pelican to the Bird Refuge in Goleta, officials said.